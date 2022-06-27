Pearl Jam are always there to give back to fans.

During a concert last week in Berlin, the band helped make the dreams of one particular fan, Roland Mandel, come true.

Mandel originally bought a ticket way back in 2019 for the band’s 2020 tour, which was pushed back to 2022. During that time, he was also diagnosed with terminal ALS.

Confined to a wheelchair, the fan wasn’t able to get an accessible seat at Berlin Waldbühne, because the 12 accessible seats out of the venue’s over-22,000 capacity were already sold.

Mandel’s family and friends wrote a letter to the venue about the problem, and also started a campaign on social media asking Pearl Jam to play his favourite song, 1993’s “Rearviewmirror”.

Not only did the campaign succeed in getting Mandel a seat with a view of the concert from the side of the stage, Eddie Vedder and the band actually brought the fan onstage.

“He should also experience this special night. He worked his ass off to be here tonight,” Vedder told the cheering crowd.. “We love you, Roland.”

Speaking to German outlet Taz, Mandel’s wife said of the moment, “It was so unbelievable. He was so excited, so positive, so full of adrenalin. This stays for eternity.”