Josh Gad and his family are grieving an “unimaginable loss.”

On Sunday, the actor shared the devastating news that his beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep over the weekend. He was 20.

“His life cut far too short,” Gad tweeted, adding that the pain is “far too deep” and that his family “is trying to make sense of it all.”

Thank you all for your love. Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep. Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible. ❤️❤️❤️ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 26, 2022

The “Frozen” actor has received “incredible” messages of support from fans and fellow stars, like LeVar Burton, who replied to Gad’s tweet, “So sorry for your loss, brother. Sending love.”

Actor Bradley Whitford commented, “Love, love, love to all of you, Josh. May his memory be a blessing.”

“Star Trek” actor Brent Spiner wrote, “Thinking of you and your family, Josh. Love to all of you.”

Rhea Seehorn wished Gad “Love to you and yours.”

Two days prior to the gut-wrenching news, Gad, who shares daughters Ava, 11, and Isabella, 8, with wife Ida Darvish, implied something had happened when he asked fans in a June 24 tweet:

Don’t ask for a lot of love by our family could use it today. 🙏 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 24, 2022

Gad also shared the news on Instagram, while taking a moment to address the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.