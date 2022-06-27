Kendrick Lamar delivered a showstopping performance at this year’s Glastonbury.

On Sunday night, the rapper ended his set at the U.K. music festival with a plea for women’s rights, seemingly in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning abortion protections.

“I wear this crown. They judge Christ. They judge you, they judge Christ,” he said, introducing the final song of his set, “Savior”.

After finished the song, Lamar repeated, “They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights,” multiple times, before walking off the stage.

Lamar’s set at Glastonbury also included performances of songs like “N95” and “United in Grief” from his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, as well as classic hits like “Alright” and “humble”.

The rapper was not the only performer at the festival to make a statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week overturning Roe v. Wade.

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, among others, spoke out against the ruling.

“Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.,” Eilish said, dedicating her performance of “Your Power” to the people who will be affected by the ruling.

Rodrigo, meanwhile, said, “So many women and girls are going to die because of this,” and added the Court “showed us at the end of the day they truly don’t give a s**t about freedom.”

She brought out Lily Allen to sing a rendition of her song “F**k You”, dedicated to the five members of the Court who voted to overturn Roe.