Orlando Bloom turned up the heat during his latest workout, showing off his shredded physique by going sans shirt.

On Monday, the “Outpost” actor shared videos on Instagram of his hardcore routine, which includes large barbell, heavy weights on cables, and an ab wheel.

He captioned the post, “I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I’d never walk again,” referring to the injury he suffered in 1998 when he fell down three floors of a building.

Bloom previously shared a throwback photo of himself wearing a large back brace following the accident, “narrowly escaping death and paralysis.”

The 45-year-old star opened up about how the incident “changed his outlook on life” while speaking with GQ in 2005. At the time, he explained that he “didn’t have a healthy appreciation for life and death” until faced with “the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.”

The doctor “wasn’t sure how severe the spinal cord damage was” and, as a result, Bloom “went to some dark places in [his] mind.”

He noted that he “loved living on the edge,” but he’s since “chilled.”