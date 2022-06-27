Nick Cannon isn’t saying “never” when it comes to monogamous relationships.

Appearing this week on the “All the Way” podcast with Shelley Wade, the TV personality admitted that he’s had his share of difficulties staying faithful.

“I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships,” he said.

“But God ain’t done with me,” he added, “We’re gonna figure it out.”

Cannon has had a number of noteworthy relationships over the years, including one with Christina Milian, a fling with Kim Kardashian in 2006, and his marriage to Mariah Carey in 2008.

He and Carey welcomed twins in 2011 before divorcing in 2016. He has since had children with a number of women, including a baby with singer Alyssa Scott, though the child died of brain cancer last year at just five months old.

Wade asked what the “deciding factor” would be for getting married again, adding, “because you don’t have a problem getting women, for sure.”

“I’ve probably had a few mid-life crises,” he joked.

“I’m liking the man that I’m growing into,” Cannon went on, “and I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong.

“And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life.”