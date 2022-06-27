Ophelia Nichols is in mourning and looking for answers.

The TikTok star, also known as @shoelover99 and Mama Tot, shared the tragic news over the weekend that her son, Randon Lee, was shot to death at a gas station on Friday night.

“My son was murdered,” she said in a video on TikTok, adding that Randon was killed just one day before turning 19. “He was shot. And I have this hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize, because I have never felt hate for anybody.”

@shoelover99 You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but its coming. I hope you see my sons face eveyday of your life ♬ original sound – ophelia 🦋

The killing reportedly remains unsolved, with police in Prichard confirming to WALA that no arrests have been made as of yet.

“Somebody’s gotta know something. This individual took my son’s life. … And I know they’re out there, in my town. They’re out there. They’re out there living and breathing but my son is dead,” Nichols said in the video, addressed to her 7 million followers.

Showing a picture of herself with her son, she added, “This is my son. Somebody knows who did this to my child, and I’m asking for somebody’s help, anybody’s.”

Finally, Nichols issued a plea for anyone with answers to come forward, adding that police have a lead on two individuals.”