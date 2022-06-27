Christian Bale may return to the role of the Caped Crusader — if the circumstances are right.

The actor spoke with ScreenRant about his upcoming role as Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, but also commented on his past role as Batman in the “Dark Knight” trilogy.

Bale played Bruce Wayne for three movies in 2005-2012 in the Christopher Nolan-directed trilogy.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Talks ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ And His Future In The MCU

When asked by the outlet whether he’s ever been approached to reprise the role, he revealed that surprisingly no one has suggested it to him.

“No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up,” he said. “Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that.'”

As for whether Bale would want to play Batman again, he would only do it if Nolan were involved.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long,'” he shared. “In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

Warner Brothers is currently expanding its DCEU universe with a slate of films, including “The Flash” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”.

READ MORE: Christian Bale Didn’t Know What The MCU Was Before ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’, Thought He’d Have To Wear A G-String

Batman most recently returned to the screen with Robert Pattinson in the role in “The Batman”, which already has a sequel planned. Bale has yet to see the film, however.

“I will see it,” he told Variety. “Listen, mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savour films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” hits theatres on July 8.