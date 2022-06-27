The Reklaws singer Jenna Walker is telling us all about her dreamy summer wedding.

The Canadian country music star married her childhood sweetheart Ryan Watson in a beautiful beach wedding on the shores of Lake Huron over the weekend.

“[A] special touch that we had to add to the day was obviously being on this beach. It’s where we met,” explained Walker in an exclusive interview with ET Canada.

Jenna Walker and Ryan Watson. Photo: Courtesy of BRANDON TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

“I was nine and he was 12,” she continued. “A lot of life has happened since then, but it’s special to be back here on the beach with all our friends and family.”

Discussing her breathtaking gown, Walker said, “My dress is from Grace Loves Lace, which is a company that I’ve followed forever. They were only in Australia for a long time, and just this year came to Toronto. It was meant to be!”

The couple say their honeymoon plans are still TBD due to their busy schedules.

“Being in Canada we’ll just enjoy as much of the summer as we can, and maybe in the winter we’ll go somewhere hot,” said Watson.

“We want to go to Hawaii,” added Walker.