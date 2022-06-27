Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson are very, very sorry.

In a new interview with the Ottawa Sun the stars of “The Man from Toronto” addressed Torontonians’ complaints about their pronunciation of the city’s name.

In the film, both actors pronounced “Toronto” with a hard second “T”, unlike actual Torontonians, who leave it silent, and tend to mush the word together to sound like “Tur-Ah-No.”

“You gotta remember, I’m not from Toronto. If you’re from Toronto, of course you have an understanding of how it’s supposed to be said,” Hart said.

“It’s the name of Woody’s hitman character and all of the people who are referring to him are not from Toronto,” Hart explained. “He’s a world-renowned hitman and the legend of his killings has grown over the years and throughout his career.”

Hart added, “So, you got to think, everyone was pronouncing it that way—the Man From Miami, the Man from Wichita—it was all over. Everyone is saying Toe-RON-toe because they’re from all over the place.”

That said, Harrelson, who plays the hitman in the film, and who has filmed in the city, attended TIFF and even staged two plays in Toronto over the years, was more directly apologetic.

“Any time it’s mispronounced to Torontonians, we apologize,” Harrelson said.