Patrons at a Scottish pub got a big surprise from Coldplay’s lead singer.

On Sunday, while on the way back from the Glastonbury Music Festival, Chris Martin and girlfriend Dakota Johnson stopped by the Stag Inn.

Pub owner Chris Park told SWNS, “I was just sat at the bar with one of my colleagues after finishing a very busy Sunday roast shift. When suddenly in he walked and ordered two Guinnesses. I thought, Crikey, that bloke looks just like Chris Martin! Then [his] PA turned around and said, ‘He is!'”

You never know who might pop in for a pint! @coldplay what a lovely man he is. pic.twitter.com/V3INYbD0rB — The Stag inn (@StaginnHinton) June 27, 2022

While at the pub, Martin ended up getting behind the piano and performing a song for an engaged couple.

“We were having a wedding meeting at 4:30 p.m. for my friends Jeremy and Hannah who are getting married soon…. We were all talking about the wedding, when suddenly Chris turns around and asks what was going on,” Parkin said.

“Jeremy and Hannah told him about their wedding — and said that their first dance was actually going to be to ‘A Sky Full of Stars’. He then said, ‘Do you want me to play it for you?’ We were all in awe! Then he just sat down and started playing, he was absolutely lovely.”

Martin, who was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, also had some marriage advice for the couple.

“He then said he was a bit hungover after Glastonbury, he gave a few marriage tips and said to Jeremy: ‘Make sure you listen to her, mate,'” Parkin recalled. “We had a laugh and a joke. Chris said he would love to stay and have another drink but they had to go — so they went!”

The owner added that the experience was “surreal,” and said, “I’ve seen a few things in my time but nothing quite like that.”

Parkin did say that this wasn’t his only brush with celebrity.

“The only time I’ve ever experienced anything similar is when I was sat at a bar and Tom Jones walked in. We ended up having a drink and a chat,” he said, though he also admitted he “didn’t have a clue” who Dakota Johnson was.