Nicolas Ribs is bewitching the judges on “America’s Got Talent” with his magic.

In a preview for the upcoming episode, NBC released a clip of Ribs’ incredible audition. He took to the stage with his daughter Emma who acted as his translator.

She revealed that her father left his job as an audiologist to become a magician after falling in love with it. Emma was the one who encouraged her father to try out for the talent show.

“Actually I am a huge fan of the show, so I told him that if he wants to participate in the greatest show in the world, he has to audition to ‘America’s Got Talent’, so there we are,” she gushed.

READ MORE: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Call Kieran Rhodes A ‘Star’ After Moving Audition

As Ribs’ audition began, he surprised the judges with a close up magic act using disappearing and reappearing objects. With a projected image on the table in front of him, he was able to transform 2D images on the table into 3D objects in his hands and switch easily between both modes. He pulled out rubber balls, tennis balls, and even playing cards as he deftly manipulated the objects.

Nicolas Ribs – Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The judges and audience were floored by the performance and gave the magician a standing ovation. A bright smile spread across his face as he became emotional at the response.

“America’s Got Talent” isn’t the first time the magician has impressed audiences with his act. Ribs was also a competitor on France’s version of the talent show, “La France a un incroyable talent”.

READ MORE: Jojo And Bri Get ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audience Up On Their Feet With Upbeat, Energetic Audition

Nicolas RIBS Incroyable talent episode 1 les auditions Saison 14 from Nicolas RIBS on Vimeo.

He competed in 2019 and has also performed on the French show “TF1 Diversion” in 2019 and 2020.

Catch Ribs’ episode of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday on NBC.