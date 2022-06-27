“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin says she is against abortion without “any exception” but thinks the U.S. Supreme Court got it wrong when they overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established federal protections for abortion rights in the United States.

Hostin and the rest of “The View” panel spent the majority of Monday’s show discussing the Court’s decision. The lawyer and author, 53, said her Catholic faith is the main reason why she personally opposes abortion. However, she also added that religious beliefs should not influence federal laws.

“I don’t believe in abortion, at any time,” Hostin said.”I don’t believe in abortion, at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it.”

When pressed by co-host Sara Haines whether she supports abortion in the instance of incest or rape, Hostin replied,”No, I don’t. I don’t.” She added, “That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic and that’s my faith.”

She continued, “You know, the justices — there are six Catholics on the bench, and there will be two Protestants because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is Protestant and there will be one person of Jewish faith,” she said. “And so this has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith. And even though I agree with Alito on the sanctity of life…but the fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible.”

Earlier in the conversation, Hostin also blasted the Supreme Court for, in her view, hypocritically making it easier to buy and carry a gun (thanks to an earlier decision announced last week) while also making it more difficult for women to have access to safe abortion services. “The court is basically saying it’s time to welcome all this new life yet we can shoot them with our newly available, completely unrestricted guns,” Hostin said. “That conflict, it was sort of shocking to me. It’s unbelievable that precedent doesn’t seem to matter anymore.”

Video of Hostin’s remarks quickly drew attention online. “[T]hat’s extremely puritanical…even incest ? Forcing a 13 yo to have a child? Ectopic pregnancy where the treatment is abortion? Really?” one person tweeted. “How is she playing both sides?” another person asked. “She herself doesn’t believe in abortion. But, she believes it is a woman’s right to choose. That isn’t both sides. That’s how choice works.”