5 Seconds of Summer fans were surprised to see the Houston show cut short.

The band was scheduled to play at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas on Sunday as part of their North American Tour, but ended their show early when drummer Ashton Irwin had to be sent to the hospital.

After stepping out and playing for only 45 minutes, they told audiences they were taking a short break. They were then told the show was over, but to keep their tickets.

It turns out, Irwin was suffering from what they suspect was heat exhaustion.

“Last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show. Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton [Irwin] was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review,” a rep told TMZ in a statement. “As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling ok and recovering very well.”

Fans were upset with the short performance as the concert had already been rescheduled from 2020.

The band later apologized for cutting the show early, telling fans, “We apologize to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short”.