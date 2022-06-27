Chris Pratt has been loving life as a ‘girl dad’ and has shared which of his many movies will be the first his daughters see.

Pratt, 43, appeared on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw” to promote his new thriller series “The Terminal List” on Prime Video, and talked about life as a father. Earlier this month, Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, welcomed their second daughter, Lyla. Their first daughter, Eloise, was born in August of 2020. Pratt says he’s being spending a lot of time with Eloise since finishing filming the third installment of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

“You know, I, I’ve been working on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ up until just before the baby was born,” Pratt said. “And so, you know, I, I definitely felt like now’s the time to really work on that connection with Lyla, my oldest daughter, and it’s been fantastic.”

“We spend hours together every day and just play and dance and do dance parties and I’m, it’s total girl-dad. I love it,” he added.

When asked whether there are any movies of his that he plans to show his daughters, Pratt replied that he would start them off with his more family-friendly work.

“Oh man. I, you know, that’s a good question,” Pratt said. “Wow. Maybe the first thing, I mean, probably ‘Lego Movie’ would probably be the first thing that I would. It was the first thing I let my son see.”

“Yeah, gosh, it’ll just, I’ll just kind of like base it on age appropriateness,” he continued. “It’ll be, I’ll tell you. It’ll be a long time before they see the Terminal List. [laughs] I’ll certainly wait till Lyla’s at least 24 months before she sees it. No, it’s gonna be a long time before she sees old Uncle Patch get his head blown up.”

You can listen to Pratt’s full interview on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw” which airs weekdays at 8:00 am ET on SiriusXM Stars and on the SXM App. Check out more excerpts from the interview below.