Live like Cash… with enough cash.

The music legend’s beautiful old home in rural Casitas Springs, California, is up for sale with an asking price of $1.795 million.

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Cash built the 4,500-square-foot home in 1961 as an escape from his urban, rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, settling there with his wife Vivian and their three daughters. The couple divorced in 1966.

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

“Johnny bought the land and built the house to his exact specifications; walking the rooms and deciding on exact placement and layout,” the listing agents said, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. “He created a secluded sanctuary, unique to this rural small-town enclave. Longtime locals recount stories of Johnny setting up speakers on the hillside outside the house, and playing concerts for the townspeople down below.”

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Sitting on nearly six acres of land, the home features a country motif, with everything from custom wood built-ins, an original wall-mounted turntable and a curved brick fireplace.

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

The home also features a wood-panelled studio where Cash wrote many songs, all preserved as the artist had it.

His-and-hers master bedroom suites, along with three other bedrooms, a pool, an office, BBQ area and gorgeous views of the Ojai Valley complete the dream property.