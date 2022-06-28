Live like Cash… with enough cash.
The music legend’s beautiful old home in rural Casitas Springs, California, is up for sale with an asking price of $1.795 million.
Cash built the 4,500-square-foot home in 1961 as an escape from his urban, rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, settling there with his wife Vivian and their three daughters. The couple divorced in 1966.
“Johnny bought the land and built the house to his exact specifications; walking the rooms and deciding on exact placement and layout,” the listing agents said, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. “He created a secluded sanctuary, unique to this rural small-town enclave. Longtime locals recount stories of Johnny setting up speakers on the hillside outside the house, and playing concerts for the townspeople down below.”
Sitting on nearly six acres of land, the home features a country motif, with everything from custom wood built-ins, an original wall-mounted turntable and a curved brick fireplace.
The home also features a wood-panelled studio where Cash wrote many songs, all preserved as the artist had it.
His-and-hers master bedroom suites, along with three other bedrooms, a pool, an office, BBQ area and gorgeous views of the Ojai Valley complete the dream property.