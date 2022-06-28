In 2015, Dakota Johnson achieved global fame following the release of the first “Fifty Shades” instalment, ultimately defining her public image for years after bearing it all onscreen.

Covering Vanity Fair‘s July issue, the actress tells the publication the reason why she did those “big naked movies” is because she’s a “sexual person, and when I’m interested in something, I want to know so much about it.” However, Johnson says that she “signed up to do a very different version of the film [than] we ended up making.”

The 32-year-old star explains how the author of the book, E.L. James, “had a lot of creative control” over the film and “demanded that certain things happen.”

“There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn’t work to say out loud,” Johnson shares. “It was always a battle…. It just became something crazy. There were a lot of different disagreements.”

Ultimately, the actress is “proud of what we made,” noting that “everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky.”

Despite the challenges, Johnson does not regret playing Anastasia, but admits, “If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it. It would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.”

Addressing the internet involving her in Johnny Depp’s global trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnson says, “I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’”

The actress refers to a resurfaced video of her reaction to Depp’s bandaged middle finger at a 2015 press conference. The YouTube clip, with over four million views, is titled “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp.”

“I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this,” she begs.

Speaking of the internet, Johnson, who stars in the upcoming film “Persuasion”, says she struggles with the term “cancel culture” and its whole concept of “cancelling a human being, like they’re an appointment.”

“No person will not make mistakes in their life. The point of being alive is figuring it out,” she notes. “Hurting other people, harming other people is not okay. There are consequences for those actions. But the concept of the Twitterverse deciding if someone just all of a sudden doesn’t exist anymore is horrifying, heartbreaking, and wrong.”

“Also, Twitter makes up like, what, 12 per cent of the world? I mean, some of these people can’t even spell,” Johnson jokes, claiming that cancel culture will eventually pass.

Johnson’s Vanity Fair issue hits newsstands July 5.