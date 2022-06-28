One again, Meghan Markle is asking a judge to dismiss her half-sister’s case against her.

After having her previous, June 17 filing dismissed because Samantha Markle had amended her defamation complaint, Meghan has filed a new motion to dismiss, according to Us Weekly.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Sends ‘Thoughtful’ Message To Hubb Kitchen In Honour Of Anniversary Of Grenfell Tower Fire

In the new motion, Meghan argues against her sister’s “meritless defamation case” and alleged that Samantha has “deleted numerous specific factual allegations and exhibits from her original complaint,” adding that the facts would “completely undermine” her case.

“Most obviously, her original complaint attached a 2018 email from Meghan to the then-communications secretary of Kensington Palace, Jason Knauf, that Plaintiff alleged was the basis for the allegedly defamatory statements in Finding Freedom,” the motion continues. “However, the email on its face disproved Plaintiff’s claim that Meghan was somehow responsible for the authors’ allegedly defamatory statements in Finding Freedom.”

Finding Freedom is the 2020 Royal Family biography by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The Duchess of Sussex’s filing continues, “Indeed, in her desperation to save her case, Plaintiff quite literally fabricated one of the statements, as evidenced by the missing interview transcript.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Supporters Slam Buckingham Palace After Alleged Bullying Investigation Findings Have Been ‘Buried’

Samantha’s defamation case claims that Meghan was dishonest in her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey last year about the nature of her relationship with her half-sister and their father, Thomas Markle.

“We do not empanel juries to rule on whether two people are ‘close,’ or whether one genuinely feels that they ‘grew up as an only child,’” Meghan’s dismissal request states. “Courts are not equipped to adjudicate the legitimacy of a person’s feelings about their childhood and relationships. Nor should they be.… This dispute has no place in this Court or any other.”

Meghan has also requested to be awarded attorneys’ fees over the complaint.