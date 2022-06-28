Double, double toil and trouble!

On Tuesday, Disney+ debuted the first teaser for the long-awaited “Hocus Pocus 2”, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the witchy Sanderson sisters.

Photo: Disney+

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge,” the official description reads. “Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

In the teaser, actresses Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo learn the legend that on her 16th birthday, a witch gets her powers.

They then perform a spell to light the Black Flame Candle, at which point the ground cracks under them in the forest, and Midler is heard shouting, “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

The Sanderson sisters then attend some kind of Halloween fair, and are asked, “I bet you’re looking for a stage.”

“Always,” Midler says with a grin.

Belissa Escobedo, Whitney Peak and Lilia Buckingham in “Hocus Pocus 2” – Photo: Disney Enterprises, Inc.

The original “Hocus Pocus” premiered in 1993 and, despite mixed reviews and low box-office returns, steadily became a family favourite on home video and cable screenings.

Directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Jen D’Angelo, the sequel also stars Doug Jones, Lilia Buckingham, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson.

“Hocus Pocus 2” premieres Sept. 30.