In a preview of an upcoming episode of “The Late Late Show”, James Corden visits the White House to deliver an edible arrangement to Joe Biden.

The late-night TV host crashes the president’s office to drop off the grand assortment of chocolate-covered fruits, including strawberries, butterfly-shaped pineapple slices and small “melon balls.”

“This is both a snack and a gift,” Corden says in the clip.

The “Into the Woods” star also “brightens up” Biden’s office with a makeover, covering up a bust of former president Harry S. Truman with a photo of Corden and Harry Styles, captured during one of their previous Carpool Karaoke experiences.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.