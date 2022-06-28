For Martin Lawrence, his TV series was one-of-a-kind.

On Monday night, the actor appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and was asked by host Jimmy Fallon about the recent “Martin” 30th anniversary reunion special that premiered June 16 on BET+.

“It felt great, man, just to see ‘em again and get back together,” Lawrence said. “It felt like we was going back to work. The only thing that was missing was our brother Tommy Ford but we got to honour him in the right way.”

The sitcom premiered in 1992 and ran for five seasons. Lawrence played a DJ at fictional radio station WZUP, and later at a public-access TV station.

Asked if he would be interested in rebooting the series, the actor shut down the idea, though left open the possibility of working with the old cast and crew again.

“I think the ‘Martin’ show was like catching lightning in a bottle and I don’t think we can redo that again,” Lawrence said. “I wouldn’t mind working with the cast again on something but I don’t think we can do that again.”

Lawrence then suggested a feature film spinoff of his side character from the series, Sho’ Nuff Hair Salon owner Sheneneh.

“Well, I would love to see a movie with Sheneneh,” he said. “And, remember we were supposed to do a movie with Sheneneh and Jamie Foxx, with Wanda [from ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’], and that never came about. But if we could ever get that together, I think y’all would love that.”