Woody Allen is looking toward the end of his filmmaking career.

This week, the “Annie Hall” director sat down for an interview with friend and collaborator Alec Baldwin, and candidly shared that he thinks his next film might be his last.

“I’ll probably make at least one more movie. A lot of the thrill is gone,” Allen said. “When I used to do a film it’d go into a movie house all across the country. Now you do a movie and you get a couple weeks in a movie house. Maybe six weeks or four weeks and then it goes right to streaming or pay per view… It’s not the same… It’s not as enjoyable to me.”

He added, “I don’t get the same fun doing a movie and putting it in a theatre. It was a nice feeling to know that 500 people were seeing it once… I don’t know how I feel about making movies. I’m going to make another one and I’ll see how it feels.”

Allen clarified, “I feel that yes I will work again in film, but I might want to turn to writing.”

The director is promoting his new collection of short stories, titled Zero Gravity, and he revealed that he is preparing to shoot his next film in Paris this fall.

If the film gets made, it will be Allen’s 50th as director, following the recent “Rifkin’s Festival”.

Allen, who worked with Baldwin on the “Blue Jasmine” in 2013 and “To Rome With Love” in 2012, has been accused of sexual molestation by daughter Dylan Farrow.

Baldwin has stood by the embattled director, writing in an Instagram post promoting the interview, “Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”