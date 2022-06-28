Death is not the end for the characters of “Days Of Our Lives”.

The new trailer for the spinoff series “Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Chapter 2” reveals the shocking return of Bo Brady, played by Peter Reckell, who died in the arms of his wife Hope, played by Kristian Alfonso, seven years ago in the original series.

In a surprising turn, he seems to be watching over Hope from a room that is implied to be heaven. The former police detective watches his wife’s actions projected on a screen in a strange blue room.

“What are you up to, Fancy Face?” he asks aloud while dressed all in white.

READ MORE: First-Look Photos, Premiere Date Revealed For Spin-Off ‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’

Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Drake Hogestyn as John Black – Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

The Peacock original series promises “an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from ‘Days of our Lives’ once again go ‘Beyond Salem!’ as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal – where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.”

READ MORE: Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress In ‘Days Of Our Lives,’ Dead At 60

The cast for Chapter 2 includes Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

The five-episode series launches on Peacock on July 11 and will be back on W Network and STACKTV.