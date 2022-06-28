Zendaya is opening up about the pressure that can come with early success.

The actress spoke with Vogue Italy about how she’s handled the attention that comes with fame at a young age as their July cover star.

Zendaya’s career began early as a Disney channel star on “Shake It Up” at the age of 14. Her career only went up from there as she went on to find success in music, land the role of MJ in the MCU and most recently portray Rue in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “Euphoria”.

The actress made history in 2020 as the youngest winner of the Best Drama Actress award at the Emmy TV awards.

READ MORE: Zendaya Appears To Respond To Pregnancy Speculation: ‘This Is Why I Stay Off Twitter’

With all this success, she admitted it can be “a weird thing” that weighs on her mind.

“It’s something you try to be aware and conscious of but also not think about, so that you don’t get too in your head,” she explained. “It can be scary and nerve-wracking because then there comes the pressure and you wanna do it the right way.”

Moreover, she wants to make sure she’s honouring those who paved the way for her to have opportunities and hopes to open doors for others.

READ MORE: Zendaya Posts Sweet Birthday Message To Tom Holland: ‘The One Who Makes Me The Happiest’

“I feel incredibly grateful to be in this position because, without the women of the past, especially, iconic Black women who have done what I’ve done before, I wouldn’t be able to exist in this space,” shared Zendaya. “So with every new accomplishment, with every new thing I learn, I hope that I can be a part of paying that forward and hopefully it’ll be easier for the next person.”

Something that often strikes her about making a living as an actress is how silly it can be.

“[Being an actress] may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories that I’m telling & the reasons behind them,” she said. “Especially as of recent with ‘Euphoria’, I had so many people reach out and share their experiences of connecting with it, in the sense of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that.”

One thing that she’s most grateful for, despite all the pressure, is that her fans have been very respectful of her.

“They want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them,” she praised. “They’re really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself.”