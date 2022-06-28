Mandy Moore arriving at the 'Below the Line Talent' FYC Event hosted by LA Confidential at The LINE Hotel on June 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

Mandy Moore is taking some much-needed rest.

On Tuesday, the “This Is Us” star, who is pregnant with her second child, announced that she is ending her first tour in over a decade, cancelling the remaining dates through until the end of the year.

“It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022,” the 38-year-old wrote. “It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you.”

As Moore explained, the decision came about due to her pregnancy, which she said has “taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed” on the tour.

“I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home,” she said.

“Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision,” Moore added. “I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!”

Moore had only kicked off her In Real Life tour earlier this month, just before announcing her pregnancy.

The actress already has one child, one-year-old Gus, with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The couple wed in 2018.