The end of federally protected abortion rights in America isn’t sitting right with Wanda Sykes.

On Monday night, the comedian appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, and she shared her reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“The country, it’s no longer a democracy, right? It’s no longer majority rule,” she remarked.

Sykes also commented on at least two of the Supreme Court justices saying in their confirmation hearings that they would respect the precedent of Roe.

“So how can you be a Supreme Court justice and you’re just lying? What, they had their fingers crossed or something? It’s just a bunch of horses**t, it really is.” she said.

Finally, Sykes explained how she thinks the situation with American democracy could be improved in the wake of news like the Court’s decision last week.

“Things would be normal if people, especially elected officials who tried to overthrow the election, if they went to jail,” she said. “That would feel normal, I think.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.