Kesha knows how to make her tours memorable for her crew.

The musician spoke on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” about what being on the road for her tours is like as she promoted her new supernatural show “Conjuring Kesha”.

When asked by Cohen whether she’s visited any supernatural sites in Los Angeles, Kesha admitted she hadn’t, but often seeks them out while on tour.

READ MORE: Kesha Climbs a Tree Naked For Instagram Pic

“Well, so when I go on tour, this isn’t necessarily an LA story, but when I go on tour, the band and dancers are like, ‘let’s stay at the W’ and I’m like, ‘Nope, we’re going to Amarillo, Texas. And we’re staying in a haunted whorehouse that has been [inaudible]’ and they’re like, ‘You’re such a b–ch,'” she recalled.

Kesha visits the SiriusXM Studios – Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Making the locations they stay at memorable was just part of the “road trip” experience for the artist.

“But I love it, cause I basically am going on a road trip. When you go on tour, you go on a road trip,” she explained. “And I’m really good friends with like my entire crew. So, then I make us all camp and look for aliens or like stop at haunted whorehouses.”

Cohen wondered whether her dancers knew what they were signing up for which Kesha assured him was part of the deal.

“I’ve had, my dancers have been with me for 12 years, honey, if they did not like it. They could have gone,” she said. “They love it because I’m a crazy motherf–ker.”

READ MORE: Kesha Announces 11-Date Summer Tour: ‘I Cannot F**king Wait To Boogie With You!’

Speaking more on being a “crazy motherf–ker”, the singer compared herself and her family to the Kardashians, but as the “hillbilly Kardashians”.

“I just like, love having my family around. We’re like hillbilly Kardashians,” she joked. “Hillbilly, it’s an essence like you can take the girl out of Nashville, but you’ll never take my hillbilly soul.”

Cohen joked about her “hillbilly soul” being part of “Desperate Housewives” tagline if she ever joined the reality show.

On a more serious note, Kesha revealed she had been following the news with the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

READ MORE: Kesha Breaks Down The Proper Way To Pronounce Her Name

“I think especially it being pride, that was the first time I got to speak on it. It happened the day I played at Stonewall, but I think everyone is not going to rest until we have autonomy over our own bodies and feel safe and protected in this country,” she shared. “And, you know, I don’t wanna take away from being a celebratory month, but we’re really like, we need, we are all each other’s brothers and sisters in this, and everybody needs to stand with each other until we all feel protected.”

Cohen hosts SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” Mondays and Wednesdays on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.