Baz Luhrmann is reimagining his Oscar-winning 2008 movie, “Australia”.

The acclaimed director has revealed that he will be releasing a six-episode director’s cut version of the movie titled “Faraway Downs”.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Luhrmann explained, “I originally set out to take the notion of the sweeping, ‘Gone With the Wind’–style epic and turn it on its head — a way of using romance and epic drama to shine a light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar in Australian history of the ‘Stolen Generations’. While Australia the film has its own life, there was another telling of this story; one with different layers, nuances and even alternative plot twists that an episodic format has allowed us to explore.”

He added, “Drawn from the same material, ‘Faraway Downs’ is a new variation on Australia for audiences to discover,” he added.

“Australia”, which stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, centers on and an Englishwoman who inherits a ranch in In northern Australia at the beginning of World War II.

“Faraway Downs” will run on Disney+, featuring a new ending and updated soundtrack