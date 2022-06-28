Kelly Clarkson is paying tribute to an icon from the ’90’s.

The singer lent her vocals to a show-stopping performance of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” on the “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson gave the song a more dramatic spin as she sang the beginning of the song like a ballad, accompanied only by her music director Jason Halbert on the piano.

As she hit the second chorus, however, the percussion and guitar joined in and the performance went hard with a rock vibe.

Kelly Clarkson – Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The 40-year-old belted out the lyrics, singing, “It’s like rain on your wedding day/It’s a free ride when you’ve already paid/It’s the good advice that you just didn’t take/And who would’ve thought? It figures.”

“Ironic” came off of Morissette’s 1995 album Jagged Little Pill and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at no. 4 in 1996. It stayed on the charts for 32 weeks in a row. It won Album of the Year at the 1996 Grammys, making Morissette the youngest recipient at that time at 21.

Clarkson has recently given beautiful covers of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone“, and Britney Spears’ “Womanizer“.