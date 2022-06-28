Taron Egerton is looking back on his special time working with the late Ray Liotta on the new Apple TV+ series “Black Bird”.

Egerton plays Jimmy Keene, who is the son of Liotta’s character, Big Jim Keene.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, Egerton described the show’s father-son relationship as the “beating heart” of the series.

“There’s that famous thing that we’re all messed up by our parents and that certainly applies a little bit in this case, but it’s a beautifully, beautifully written relationship,” he said.

Revealing what it was like to star opposite the iconic Liotta, he continued, “He and I had a really, really amazing time together. It was one of the more profound experiences of my acting career. We just connected immediately.”

Egerton described Liotta as a “gentleman” and said that “Black Bird” was “one of the best performances of his career.”

Looking back on one of his last interactions with Liotta, Egerton recalled, “I texted Ray and we were excited to see one another again, you know? And I said, ‘Your performance in the show is beautiful and I’m really proud of the work we did’, and he texted me just saying, ‘You made it very easy to love my son.'”

Egerton added, “I feel a little bit emotional actually, but it was just a profound thing working with Ray in playing these two roles and a real highlight of the whole experience.”

Sharing an update the next “Kingsman” movie, Egerton said, “I am a humble pawn in the equation, but my understanding is that we are aiming to be shooting the third installment in my saga. I believe next year, but you know don’t listen to what I say because I don’t really know. They’re grown up decisions.”