Billie Eilish put her stomach to the test while playing “Spill the Tea” with James Corden during the latest installment of “The Late Late Show”, filmed in the TV host’s London hometown.

The risky game saw Corden and Eilish taking turns to ask each other personal questions.

READ MORE: A New Wax Figure Of Billie Eilish Gets Trolled On The Internet: ‘This Looks Like A 40-Year-Old Woman’

The players were then given a choice: answer truthfully or eat whatever British “treat” or “tea” is in front of them.

Some of the concoctions on offer included congealed scotch egg, pickled Irish tea and a flaming hot scone.

Eilish managed to avoid the disgusting fare when asked to show Corden her last three DMs.