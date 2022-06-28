Click to share this via email

Luke Combs is flexing his comedy chops on the latest episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

In a hilarious sketch, the country music superstar plays a fake salesman for a store called Bass Amateur Shop.

The place for people who love to fish but don’t have the faintest idea how to do it! @LukeCombs pic.twitter.com/Y6xpgc1K9U — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 27, 2022

“Hey y’all, I’m Luke Combs. I love to fish, but I’m no pro,” says the singer.

The advertisement tells fishing novices that the store will answer “all your stupidest questions,” such as “How do they get all that salt in the water?” and “Are fish animals or dolphins?”

Combs then goes on to showcase some of the store’s merchandise, including “the little cranky turny guys”, “big tall shoes” and “the scoopdydoop.”

In real life, Combs is a seasoned fisherman who knows all about the art of reeling them in.