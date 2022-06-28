Eva Mendes is a big fan of her husband, Ryan Gosling, playing Ken in the new “Barbie” movie.

The actress gushed about the first photos of Gosling in the role, while appearing on “The Talk” on Monday, June 27.

READ MORE: Eva Mendes Would Return To Acting For Certain Projects: ‘I Have A Short List’

Ryan Gosling is a real-life Ken Doll with abs in his first character photo from "Barbie" Movie. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/KfXvtgKiat — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 16, 2022

“Well first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh’,” she admitted. “But you know, it’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny. So it worked on all levels.”

She continued, “When I saw it, he sent it to me from work and I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please. I never ask for anything.’ Anyways, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now. There was something about the image that sparked my little teenage [self].”

READ MORE: First Look At Ryan Gosling As Barbie’s Ken In Upcoming Movie, Eva Mendes Shares Her Reaction

Responding to people who aren’t fans of Gosling’s bleach-blonde hair, Mendes added, ” Yeah, well, people do know he’s not playing a real person, right? He’s playing a fake person.”

“Barbie”, also starring Margot Robbie, is set for release in summer 2023.