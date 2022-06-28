The Duchess of Sussex is sitting down with Vogue for an important conversation about abortion rights.

While being interviewed by award-winning journalist Jessica Yellin, Meghan Markle spoke out about the consequences of Roe v Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is having a very real impact on women’s bodies and lives starting now,” noted Markle. “Women are already sharing stories of how their physical safety is being put in danger. Women with resources will travel to get an abortion, those without might attempt to give themselves one at tremendous risk.”

Speaking about the systemic issues at play, she continued, “Women of color and especially Black women are most impacted by these decisions because most of us don’t have the same access to health care, economic opportunity, mental health resources…the list goes on.”

Meghan also looked back on her own experiences of being pregnant with Archie and Lilibet, as well as her experiences of miscarrying.

“I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children. I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises.”

She went on, “I know what miscarrying feels like, which I’ve talked about publicly. The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place.”

Revealing how Prince Harry reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision, she shared, “My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too. His reaction last week was guttural, like mine.”

Meghan ended on an optimistic note, adding, “I always look at things with the undercurrent of hope. If you are someone who truly believes that there can be something better, if you’re someone who sees injustice, you have a choice: You can sit there and be complacent and watch it, or you can say, “What can I do to get us to the other side of this?”