Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lily Meola is the latest act to get a Golden Buzzer from the judges on “America’s Got Talent”.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter wowed the judges with an emotional rendition of her original song, “Daydream”.

READ MORE: ‘AGT’: ‘Got Talent’ Alums The Mayyas Get Golden Buzzer With Hypnotizing Dance

“I wrote it at a time in my life when things were really beautiful,” she explained. “I had a major label record deal. I had a publishing deal.”

Meola then shared how she lost her record deal after her mom became ill with cancer. She became her full-time caregiver before her mom sadly passed away.

Meola’s incredible performance was met with a standing ovation from all four judges.

“You have a beautiful voice,” said Howie Mandel.

“I think your mother was watching you tonight,” said Sofia Vergara.

“There is something special about you,” noted Simon Cowell.

READ MORE: Opera Singer Merissa Beddows Wows On ‘AGT’ With Vocal Impressions

“I’m speechless,” added Heidi Klum, who pushed the Golden Buzzer.

“I know you’re gonna knock it out of the park,” she told Meola.