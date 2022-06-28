Click to share this via email

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are set to reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli in the upcoming “Who’s the Boss?” sequel series.

The pair played father and daughter in the beloved show, which ran from from 1984 to 1992.

According to Deadline, the sequel will see Samantha now living as a single mother in her original home.

The outlet reports that the series “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2022.”

The show will be available to watch on Amazon’s Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV).