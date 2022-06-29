Click to share this via email

Connor Johnson, a 23-year-old street performer and surfer, was stopped midway during his “America’s Got Talent” audition.

During Tuesday night’s episode, Simon Cowell raised up his hand and cut off the young singer, admitting that his performance of Lewis Capaldi‘s “Forever” was “a bit boring.”

The Hawaii native “took a beat” but quickly dived into his second song, an acoustic rendition of Disclosure‘s “Latch”, which was “so much better.”

Cowell was much more impressed the second time around, noting it “was a really good audition.”

“You really did deliver,” he complimented the contestant’s high spirits and beautiful voice.

Johnson is moving onto the next round after scoring a “yes” from all four judges.

He seems to have already rallied up support from fans, especially “all these gorgeous girls” in the audience, Heidi Klum observed, who “have little hearts in their eyeballs,” as they swooned over the “easy on the eyes” singer.