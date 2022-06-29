Kensington Palace has spoken out on a viral video of Prince William having an altercation with a photographer.

In the clip, recorded in January 2021, the Duke of Cambridge gets angry at a photographer who was allegedly “stalking” and filming his family while they were out on a bike ride near their Anmer Hall home in Sandringham.

Prince William questions the photographer’s behaviour, calling him “outrageous” and “disgusting,” adding that the man ruined his family’s day.

According to the Telegraph, Kensington Palace has since issued a statement about the incident: “The video is a breach of the family’s privacy.”

The video, uploaded to YouTube last week, is no longer available on the original poster’s channel, but has since been reposted across Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Royal aides are reportedly working to have the video removed from all platforms.