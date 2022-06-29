Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It was a big day for the Barker family.

On Tuesday, Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans at a Madison Square Garden concert with an appearance by Landon Barker, only hours after his dad Travis Barker was hospitalized.

READ MORE: Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian By His Side

“Does anybody in here ever feel lost sometimes?” Kelly asked the audition before adding, “New York City, make some noise for Landon Barker!”

MGK brings out Travis’ son Landon to perform their collab “Die In California” during sold-out MSG show pic.twitter.com/dtDd12JRvC — Lyndsey Havens (@LyndseyAlana) June 29, 2022

While Landon made no mention of it during the performance or on social media, earlier that day, his father had been rushed to hospital by ambulance in Los Angeles.

Travis’s ailment is still unknown, but according to TMZ, he first went with Kourtney Kardashian to West Hills Hospital, before medical crews felt he needed additional care and sent him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance.

READ MORE: Travis Barker Celebrates Son Landon Graduating From High School – See Kourtney Kardashian’s Comment

On Twitter, the blink-182 drummer shared the cryptic message, “God save me,” which left fans seriously concerned for his health.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

The gravity of Travis’s condition is not known, but his 16-year-old daughter Alabama posted on her Instagram Story, asking fans, “Please send your prayers.”