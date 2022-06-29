Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett revealed details about their elopement on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

The private couple, who suddenly went from “engaged” to “married”, shared that they actually eloped before COVID and “had a wedding at another time.”

At the time, the couple were having “visa issues” because Olsen was working in England. The actress explained that Arnett “wouldn’t have been able to come at all” had things gone wrong. She also noted that “everything was so backed up” that “you couldn’t even try to get married then.”

“We luckily timed things out accidentally really well,” Olsen said, adding that “it ended up [laughs] working out.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the couple chatted about their individual experiences dealing with anxiety growing up while promoting their debut children’s book, Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, a new take on wellness showing children different ways to manage anxiety.