Maya Hawke stated her message to the Supreme Court loud and clear.

While visiting “The Tonight Show”, the “Stranger Things” star spoke about last week’s Roe v. Wade overturn, which took away abortion rights in the U.S.

Speaking on the contentious topic among Hollywood, the actress and daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke recalled a “beautiful essay,” a Washington Post op-ed, her mother wrote in September 2021 about the abortion Thurman had in her late teens.

“I wouldn’t exist,” Hawke said, if her mother didn’t have the abortion.

“Both of my parents’ lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care — fundamental health care,” she continued.

The 23-year-old noted that “so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe.”

“And I just wanted to say that, like, f**k the Supreme Court,” she added, followed by cheering among the supportive crowd.

Fallon, who addressed the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday, told Hawke she “can absolutely say that” despite the bleeped explicit message that aired on TV.

She replied, “I can say, ‘F**k the Supreme Court’? Oh, f**k the Supreme Court. Yeah, rock on.”