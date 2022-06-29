Miranda Lambert is in a good place these days.

The country star is on the new cover of People, and in the issue she opens up about re-evaluating her life to her marriage to retired NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.

“Finding happiness and being at peace with yourself, it’s a long journey, but I’ve really gotten to a great place,” the 38-year-old says. “My manager’s been good about asking me to ‘sit in my life.’ Country music is a huge part of my life, but it’s not fully who I am.”

After a busy schedule, though, Lambert says she’s looking forward to a vacation.

“It’s really about balance of life and work for me right now,” she says. “I’ve been touring for 20 years, and I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots. I’m trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I’m like, ‘Can I just have a sunshiny month off?’ So the first of July, I’m out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream.”

The singer also looks back on the time, about eight years ago, when she re-evaluated her life.

“When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself a little better,” she recalls. “And going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better. When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”

Three years ago, Lambert surprised everyone with her marriage to McLoughlin.

“I want to be open about how happy we are,” she says now. “I just don’t give two s**ts about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music, or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle – there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods – but it was a big laugh. It’s nice to have your partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

She also reveals that she has no problem with all the thirsty comments her husband gets on his shirtless Instagram pics.

“I tell him, ‘If you got blessed with all of that, then don’t rob the world. I’m a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!’” she says.

Finally, Lambert opens up about her mother’s battle with breast cancer, sharing that she is now healthy and doing well.

“I was able to sit with her through the hardest parts,” Lambert says. “She’s unstoppable. She’s just been so strong and positive through the whole thing. It’s a good lesson for people to take away from a journey like that: Even though it’s a really scary place to be, the more positive, the better.”