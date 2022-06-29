Click to share this via email

Move over, Sherlock Holmes. London has two new inquiring minds on the case of a murdered actor in the ensemble murder-mystery-comedy “See How They Run”.

In the film, set in 1950s London, Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell are two inspectors hired to solve a series of murders targeting actors in a West End play. An ambitious producer wants to turn the popular stage production into a feature film when one of the play’s key actors (Adrien Brody) is murdered, leaving each of his remaining co-stars as suspects and potential victims.

Directed by Tom George, the backstage whodunnit boasts an ensemble cast that includes David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith, and Charlie Cooper.

“See How They Run” arrives in theatres on September 30.

Saoirse Ronan in the film SEE HOW THEY RUN. Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Adrien Brody and David Oyelowo in the film SEE HOW THEY RUN. Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in the film SEE HOW THEY RUN. Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

(From L-R): Ruth WIlson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, Sian Clifford, Pearl Chanda, Jacob Fortune Lloyd, David Oyelowo and Ania Marson in the film SEE HOW THEY RUN. Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved