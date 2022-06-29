Move over, Sherlock Holmes. London has two new inquiring minds on the case of a murdered actor in the ensemble murder-mystery-comedy “See How They Run”.
In the film, set in 1950s London, Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell are two inspectors hired to solve a series of murders targeting actors in a West End play. An ambitious producer wants to turn the popular stage production into a feature film when one of the play’s key actors (Adrien Brody) is murdered, leaving each of his remaining co-stars as suspects and potential victims.
Directed by Tom George, the backstage whodunnit boasts an ensemble cast that includes David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith, and Charlie Cooper.
“See How They Run” arrives in theatres on September 30.