Sam Asghari gushed over his new wife Britney Spears during an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America”.
The Iranian-American actor noted that although “the husband thing hasn’t hit me yet,” married life has been “surreal.”
“It was way overdue for us,” Asghari told “GMA”, referring to Spears’, since-terminated, 13-year-long conservatorship that prevented her from marriage.
“We imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.”
Asghari added that the pop star is “amazing” and “doing great.” He shared that Spears is his No. 1 supporter in light of the July 1 release of his new film “Hot Seat”.
Asghari and Spears tied the knot on June 9. They celebrated the intimate wedding with 50 to 70 guests.