Mayim Bialik revealed she often receives rude commentary about not measuring up to fellow “Jeopardy!” co-host Ken Jennings.

On the recent episode of her podcast “Bialik Breakdown”, the “Big Bang Theory” alum said fans who adore Jennings, a former, record-holding contestant, often tell her, “We don’t prefer you to Ken.”

Guest actor Justin Long replied, “Isn’t that wild?” commenting on how celebrities and entertainment figures often face this type of criticism.

“It’s the only profession that I can think of — or maybe politicians — where people will tell you deeply insulting things but with a big smile,” he said.

“Exactly how they feel,” Bialik added.

“Like, ‘I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty,’” she said. “I get that a lot.”

Bialik took on the role of “Jeopardy!” co-host, alongside Jennings, after longtime, beloved host Alex Trebek died in 2020.