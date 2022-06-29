Two of Hollywood’s biggest stars are back on the big screen together.

On Wednesday, Universal dropped the first trailer for “Ticket to Paradise”, the new romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

In the film, the duo play “exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.”

In the trailer they meet on their flight and quickly criticize each other while annoying the passenger seated between them.

“Worst 19 years of my life,” Clooney says, to which Roberts says, “We were only married for five.”

“I’m including the recovery,” he responds.

Their relationship appears to mend, though, as they work toward their goal of splitting up their daughter and her fiancé, with plenty of laughs along the way, including Clooney getting bitten by a dolphin.

Roberts and Clooney previously collaborated on the “Ocean’s” trilogy, as well as the 2016 film “Money Monster”. The film also marks each actor’s first rom-com in decades.

Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) and co-written Daniel Pipski, the film also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, and Lucas Bravo.

“Ticket to Paradise” opens in theatres Oct. 21.