The darkness is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser for the third season of “See”, starring Jason Momoa, confirming that the new season will be the show’s last.

“In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest,” the official description reads. “But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.”

Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn also star in season 3.

The end of “See” is not a huge surprise, as both the second and third seasons were shot back-to-back last year.

When production wrapped in November, showrunner Jonathan Tropper shared an emotional post on Instagram marking the occasion.

“The journey, as always, is really about the people you come to know and love along the way,” he wrote.

“See” season 3 premieres August 26.