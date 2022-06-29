Click to share this via email

The Dremeka Choir audition for "America's Got Talent"

One of the only metal choirs in the world — the Dremeka Choir — auditioned on Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent”.

The Canadian music group, comprising 13 metal vocalists, delivered an unusual performance that combined both metal music with choir-based tones.

They began by growling their way through the opera classic “O Fortuna”, alarming the judges, before switching gears mid-performance to cover a metal version of Britney Spears’ 2004 hit “Toxic”.

Simon Cowell noted that the choir’s red and black costumes referenced the 1976 supernatural horror film “The Omen”.

Concluding their performance, the Dremeka Choir left the audience feeling unsure for a moment before the crowd and judges burst into applause.

The “spectacular and creative” show was “like demons, in a choir,” Simon Cowell said, adding, “It was so fantastically creepy.”

“Dremeka” is an ancient word meaning “dream machine.” The choir conductor, Pierre-Luc Seneca, said that the singing collective “are here to make you dream,” hence their unique spectacle.