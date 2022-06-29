Click to share this via email

Avril Lavigne is celebrating her beginnings.

This week, the Canadian singer took to TikTok to share a recreation of the original cover for her 2002 debut album Let Go.

“Just went to the location where I shot the cover of my debut album ‘Let Go’ here in New York,” she wrote on Twitter.

Lavigne captioned the TikTok video, “20 years later…”

The video was set to Simple Plan’s classic song “I’m Just a Kid”.

In the video, Lavigne walks down a crosswalk in New York then stops before the image transforms into the original album cover art.

Her fiancé Mod Sun commented on the post, “This is so amazing!”

“This is amazing! Happy 20th Anniversary!” the band Simple Plan commented as well.

Fans were also loving the nostalgic post, with one writing, “Okay now I’m crying,” and another adding, “Sigh. The good days.”

In a coincidence, Shawn Mendes also took to social media on Wednesday to share a recreation of the cover art from his 16 album Illuminate.