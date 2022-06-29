Romy and Michele could be attending another reunion.

Appearing on “Today”, Mira Sorvino hinted that fans may be in store for a sequel to the 1997 cult classic.

“There’s nothing official to report but I can unofficially hint that we’re closer than we’ve ever been to getting something to happen,” Sorvino explained. “Every other time I’ve appeared I would be like, ‘Come on please, let’s do something,’ and now I’m like, ‘Okay, okay, we’re getting closer.’ So very excited.”

She added, “I can’t say anything, but something might be in the works!”

Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow originally starred in the comedy about two best friends hoping to rule their high school reunion. They paid homage to their iconic roles recently by wearing matching outfits channelling their characters at the 2022 SAG Awards.

“You look cute,” Sorvino told Kudrow in the voice of her character Romy.

“I know, thanks,” Kudrow responded. “So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an awards show?”

The nod to the film had fans hopeful of seeing the characters onscreen again.

Kudrow added fuel to the fire when she was asked about the possibility of reprising her role on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” where she was promoting NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?”

She was tight-lipped on the exact situation but revealed that the original writer for the film was involved.

“Am I allowed to say? I mean, Robin Schiff is thinking about it and coming up with something,” she explained. “Isn’t that thrilling? I know. That could be fun.”