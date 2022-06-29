Halsey isn’t letting anyone silence her political views.

On Sunday, the singer performed a concert at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, and she took some time to air her thoughts on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“If you’re mad in this audience right now, and you’re sharing statistics on Instagram and infographics and saying … ‘That’s really f**ked up,’ what you should do instead is you should be sharing stories about how you’ve benefited from abortion somehow,” she said, as seen in video from the show.

halsey’s speech about abortion in arizona tonight. i love them forever pic.twitter.com/mGnbK6V8yc — emo steph (@stephxvg) June 27, 2022

“The truth is that my heart breaks looking out into this audience, because I see so many people … who deserve the right to healthcare that they need. Who deserve the right to choose themselves in a situation where there is a choice.

“Some of the people I’m looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that,” she continued at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix. “Whether it’s a life-threatening situation or it’s not, you deserve it. And here in Arizona, you guys gotta promise me that you’re gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives.”

Perhaps noticing people leaving the concert in response, Halsey added, “If you don’t like it, you can go home right now. I don’t care. If you don’t like it, I don’t know why you came to a Halsey concert.”

On Twitter, one fan confirmed that many concertgoers appeared to be walking out on the show in response to Halsey’s comments on abortion rights.

The singer responded to the tweet, joking that the downside of outdoor venues is there’s “no door to hit them on the way out.”

downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out 👋🏼 https://t.co/qc8q8mshd9 — h (@halsey) June 28, 2022

On Wednesday, Halsey tweeted about the reaction again, and responded to critics who said that people weren’t paying her to hear her political views.

“You paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose,” she said, adding, “the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism.”

The “people pay to see you sing not hear your views” argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism. — h (@halsey) June 29, 2022

She also praised her fans, and the overall welcoming feeling of her concerts.

Honored to have my audience. Proud they cultivate a space where emotion and action meet. Love doing what I do. And expect me to always tell the truth when I get up there. Show must go on. — h (@halsey) June 29, 2022

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last week, the state of Arizona has been plunged into uncertainty with regards to its own abortion laws. According to AZ Central, Planned Parenthood has paused all abortion services in the state, and seven of nine licensed providers have also halted abortions.

Earlier this year, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed new anti-abortion legislation into law, banning abortion after 15 weeks except if necessary to save the mother’s life.